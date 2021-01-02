89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in 89bio by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 89bio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.