$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to report sales of $9.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.16 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. The Alkaline Water posted sales of $8.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $49.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Alkaline Water.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million.

NYSE:WTER traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 2,322,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.