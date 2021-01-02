$94.75 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $94.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.50 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $395.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.17 million to $413.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $405.89 million, with estimates ranging from $386.78 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.83. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 630,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $17,393,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $11,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.