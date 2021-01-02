A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.34. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

