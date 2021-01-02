AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AAON by 74.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. AAON has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

