Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $209.05

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $209.05 and traded as high as $229.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $229.56, with a volume of 31,939 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.05.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.