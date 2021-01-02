Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $226,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

