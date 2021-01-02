Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.