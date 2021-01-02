Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.