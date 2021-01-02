Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.
Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
