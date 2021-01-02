AceD (ACED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, AceD has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. One AceD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $817,610.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AceD Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

