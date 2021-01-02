AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $40.52 million and $3.09 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00036910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00259381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.50 or 0.01819143 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,113,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,971,135 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

