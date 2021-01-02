adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 4,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a twelve month low of $87.65 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.57, a PEG ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.81.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

