Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Advance Gold Corp. (AAX.V) (CVE:AAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Advance Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada, Kenya, and Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the Tabasquena silver mine and the Venaditas project located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and a 13.23% interest in the Kakamega advanced gold project located in Kenya, East Africa.

