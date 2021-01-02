Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGLE. BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $377.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.70. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

