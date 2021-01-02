Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF remained flat at $$175.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $194.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

