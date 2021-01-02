Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

AEOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aeroports de Paris to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th.

AEOXF opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $194.32.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

