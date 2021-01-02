AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.82. AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$70.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.78.

AEX Gold Inc. (AEX.V) (CVE:AEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

