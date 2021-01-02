Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $1,292,848.90 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

