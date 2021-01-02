AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

