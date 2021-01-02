Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.96. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 843,323 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.