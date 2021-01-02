Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $4.20. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 69,747 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$387.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.57.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

