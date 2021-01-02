Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. Cormark increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial set a C$32.00 price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.61.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

