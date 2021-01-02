Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

