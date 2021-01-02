Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $895.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

