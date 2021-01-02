Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

AKRO opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

