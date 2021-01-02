Akroma 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $18,369.18 and $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 81.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $775.67 or 0.02428553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

