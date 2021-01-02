Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $541,495.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00180298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00026791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037383 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

