Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.25. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.