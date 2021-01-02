Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 33.7% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $495.41 million and $447.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,090,678 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

