All Sports Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,839.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $36,839.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.68, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00265678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.36 or 0.01901239 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

