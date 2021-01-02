Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.32

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.32 and traded as high as $75.19. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 718,825 shares.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.