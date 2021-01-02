Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Trading Down 0.6%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 6,064 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,481.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,462,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the period.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.