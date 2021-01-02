Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $449,266.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00117524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036665 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00509260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00141306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006828 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.