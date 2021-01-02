American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.40

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.40 and traded as high as $88.02. American Financial Group shares last traded at $87.62, with a volume of 346,316 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.