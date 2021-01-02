American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,521,000 after acquiring an additional 449,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,492.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 56,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 53,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $357,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

