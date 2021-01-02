American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.22. 208,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 115,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

