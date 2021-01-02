American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.22. 208,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 115,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

