Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

