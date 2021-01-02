Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $229.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.38. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 265,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $4,780,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.