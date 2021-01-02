AmonD Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CPDAX, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $46,355.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, CPDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

