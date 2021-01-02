Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMPH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.11 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $955.31 million, a PE ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

