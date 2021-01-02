Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMHC) Trading Down 2.3%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 75,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 55,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMHC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 118.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,038,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 562,480 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

