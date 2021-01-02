Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to announce sales of $336.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.43 million to $344.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $520.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

NYSE BFAM traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $601,160.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,210. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

