Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $75.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.10 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $36.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $283.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $289.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $363.78 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $390.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 188.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

