Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Hamilton Lane reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $78.05. 182,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,780. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

