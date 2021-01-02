Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce $13.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.08 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $46.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.36 million, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $62.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 99,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.55. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

