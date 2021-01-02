Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report $91.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the highest is $93.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $325.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $401.27 million, with estimates ranging from $383.20 million to $429.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 617,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,740. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.93.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

