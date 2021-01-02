Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $656.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $635.50 million to $671.25 million. Envista reported sales of $720.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $33.73. 784,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,130. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.