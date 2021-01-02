Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $933.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.25 million and the lowest is $927.90 million. Genpact posted sales of $940.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 468,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth about $379,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $41.36. 595,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,338. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

