Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $68.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $251.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.29 million to $269.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $324.19 million, with estimates ranging from $276.27 million to $357.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,188 shares of company stock worth $3,149,716. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

