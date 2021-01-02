Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

YTRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 223,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,613,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

